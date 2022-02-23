2.23: Groups across NC run to honor the anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death

In addition to running 2.23 miles, activists said they want to continue pushing for social justice changes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been two years since the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man shot and killed while running in a Georgia neighborhood. Now thousands across North Carolina and the entire country are continuing to run in his memory.

Together We Stand hosted honorary runs in cities throughout the Tar Heel State including Charlotte, where a group gathered Wednesday evening outside of NoDa Brewing Company to complete 2.23 miles.

The run brought out people of all different races, ages and abilities like Denyse Johnson and her son Ali.

“I’m not going to hide him from the issues of the world that he lives in," Johnson said. "I also want him to be a part of something like this honoring someone like Ahmaud.”

Just this week, Arbery's killers were also convicted of federal hate crimes in addition to murder.

“That they were actually convicted of the hate crimes that’s where the real difference starts to make me feel like I could be safer, ” NoDa Brewing Company general manager Jamaar Valentine said.

He added these issues of racial and social justice should not only apply to a Black man like himself but should move everyone to help make a difference.

“It takes a whole community coming together to actually make this change happen," Valentine said.

But beyond the foot race comes the next step.

“Making sure that your run club is diverse, making sure that we have leaders of color in the community, making sure that when you go out for a run you’re not stopped on the street." NoDa Run Club leader Jeffrey Cooper said.