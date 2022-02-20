Maud 2.23 run event underway in Charlotte this week

Together We Stand NC is hosting the 2nd annual series of runs to honor Ahmaud Arbery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second annual Maud 2.23 kicked off Sunday at Noda Brewing.

Together We Stand NC is hosting a weeklong series of runs in the Charlotte area until Saturday, Feb. 26. The event is to honor the memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while out on a run in Georgia.

Race organizer Tyrone Irby said he also wants to have a conversation about race.

"Everything we do is about conversations and building awareness and just sitting down and building relationships with people," he said.

Registration for the event is $25. To learn more or sign up for a run, click here.

