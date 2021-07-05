A week after her death, loved ones use cookout to fundraise for Ah'myiahh Howell's family

A Monday afternoon cookout aimed to help Ah'myiahh Howell's family.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A cookout in Statesville Monday afternoon saw plenty of food on the grill as part of a fundraiser, but the reason behind the cookout was rooted in tragedy.

On June 28, 9-year-old Ah'myiahh Howell was shot while playing outside with her cousin along Newbern Avenue around 7 p.m. Statesville Police say the apparent drive-by shooting sent both Ah'myiahh and her 7-year-old cousin to the hospital, but Ah'myyiahh sadly died of her injuries. Her cousin was on the road to recovery after surgery.

Police have not named a suspect but did say witnesses reported seeing a white Mercedes-Benz drive southbound when shots were fired from inside the car. That was just the first drive-by shooting that night; a second one just down the avenue unfolded as police processed the first scene. A 10-year-old boy there was shot but expected to make a full recovery. Statesville PD said a white Honda Accord was spotted at the second scene.