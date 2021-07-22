Community prays for first responders in Albemarle

The event was held after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the Albemarle Fire Department.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A grassroots effort on social media spurred several people to join together in prayer on Thursday, July 22, for the Albemarle Fire Department and other first responders.

Kristan Cardwell is from Albemarle and a supporter of the first responders in the community. She made a post on social media after the Albemarle Fire Department alerted the community the department was impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak.

"We just wanted to come together and pray for our fire department and let them know we support them and we're behind them," she said. "We're praying for their families and trusting God will take care of their situation, no matter what it may be. We just wanted them to know as a community we love and support them."

Joined in the downtown area with others from the region, Cardwell said praying for the department was the first thing that came to her mind.

"They go when they're called, and they don't take a second thought," she said about first responders. "If we can do that for them, it's a very small way to give back but hopefully an effective way to give back."

Albemarle and Stanley County officials confirmed this week that 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported within AFD, including three hospitalizations.

Among the people in attendance for the vigil were firefighters from Stanley County.

"I think the turnout was bigger than what I expected," Cardwell said with a smile. "I really didn't know how big it would be. I was thankful for them to come and show support for their brothers and that we can support them also."

Folks did not think they were going to be as many people to show support but are very happy with the turnout pic.twitter.com/tLs8SaDbxA — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) July 22, 2021

Cardwell added that she appreciates being from Albemarle, and said it is a great thing that the community, even if they don't know each other, can come together in times of need.

