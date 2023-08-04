Two resign from Albemarle planning board after getting caught saying homophobic slurs into hot mic at meeting

When asked why so many people were present at the meeting, one board member said "That's for that damn drag queen and s--- like that around here."

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Two volunteer members of Albemarle's planning and zoning board resigned after they used homophobic slurs during a discussion about how to zone establishments that allow drag performances, city officials said.

Video of the meeting obtained by WCNC Charlotte caught the moments both members used slurs into a live microphone. The feed was being streamed on the city's Facebook page but was removed due to the language, city officials told the Stanly News & Press.

One of the board members, identified by the Stanly News & Press as Joey Gathings, used slurs when asked why so many people attended the meeting last Thursday night.

"That's for that damn drag queen and s--- like that around here," Joey Gathings said. "That's that damn drag show, for (vulgairty) and (vulgarity)."

Dean Speight used a slur when asking if the large crowd was for or against drag performances. Gathings answered him by saying the group was against the "q------." The exchange happened during a brief recess to allow the crowd to leave after the board tabled an amendment regarding drag shows.

Mayor G.R. Michael confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that both members decided to resign "in the interest of the community."

"I respect their decision to resign in the interest of the community," Michael said in a statement to WCNC Charlotte. "We do not condone the words that were used and they do not represent the city of Albemarle's values or beliefs."

Michael said the city expects to fill the open positions during Monday night's scheduled meeting.

The planning and zoning board considers requests to the city's zoning ordinances and makes recommendations to the city council, according to the city of Albemarle's website. The board is made up of volunteers and must be city residents. The board also considers appeals of city rulings and the decisions of the zoning administrator and from individuals how own buildings that have been declared unfit for living.

