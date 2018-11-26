ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate at the Alexander Correctional Facility has been charged after authorities say he mailed several letters to Legal Services in Raleigh threatening to blow up the prison and schools around it.

The inmate, Sadarius Trumane Douglas, 24, wrote the letters saying the schools and prison would be blown up if prison authorities did not clear up an internal matter concerning him.

Detectives found a match to the DNA on the letters after sending them off to a crime lab for analyzing.

Douglas is charged with three counts of threats of mass violence on education property and one count of making threat of destructive device on the prison.

Douglas was given a $150,000 secured bond and remains in the custody of the Department of Public Safety.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine if any others may have been involved inside or outside of the prison.

