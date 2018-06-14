TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. -- An Alexander County sex offender was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years behind bars for baby sitting kids while being a registered sex offender.

Jeremy Leatherman also was convicted on charges of Failure to Register as a sex offender, being on a restricted premise and habitual felon.

Authorities orignally began investigating Leatherman when he failed to register as a sex offender in June of 2017.

Leatherman moved to Alexander County in June of 2017 from Burke County where he was a registered sex offender, but did not change his address.

