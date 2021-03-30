Alexander County Sheriff's office receives 2 new K9s

The dogs were purchased through seized drug money that was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office by the Drug Asset Forfeiture Program.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office just received two new K9s, Ash and Bane, in late January 2021.

Both K9s are Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic and were purchased through seized drug money that was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office by the Drug Asset Forfeiture Program.

This money was also used to outfit the handlers with equipment for handling and transporting the K9s, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies said these K9s have had and continue to receive extensive training on a daily basis with their handlers.