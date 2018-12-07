CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An employee with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a south Charlotte middle school.

Back in June, the mother of a 13-year-old girl notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about an incident that took place between her daughter and 26-year-old Mario McIlwain, who was employed as a security guard at Alexander Graham Middle School.

The mother told CMPD that McIlwain sexually assaulted her daughter on multiple occasions from February 2018 to May 2018 at the school.

Mario McIlwain

Mario McIlwain, 26, was charged with nine counts of sex acts by a custodian, seven counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to CMPD.

CMS released a statement about the case on Wednesday night.

The safety and well-being of students is always a top priority of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS is cooperating fully with CMPD to help ensure vigorous investigation and appropriate prosecution in this matter. Support is available for students, families and others in the school community. To protect student and family privacy, inquiries concerning this active investigation should be directed to CMPD.

Anyone with information on McIlwain is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

