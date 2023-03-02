Cozzie Watkins, 12th Congressional District Chair of the NC Democratic Party, dies

Watkins garnered national attention when she stole the show during the 2020 DNC during a speech delivered from the Hidden Valley neighborhood in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alista "Cozzie" Watkins, a dedicated public servant and the 12th Congressional District Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, has passed away.

Watkins garnered national attention when she stole the show during the 2020 DNC during a speech delivered from the Hidden Valley neighborhood in north Charlotte.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement following the news of Watkins's passing:

"Cozzie Watkins, a public health nurse, was a dedicated public servant. Her commitment to addressing public health disparities among Black women was unparalleled, and her work likely benefited generations of children.

I recently saw Cozzie at a political event, and despite her illness, she showed up to support those who share her values and commitment to civil rights issues. My deepest condolences go out to her son, A.J., and their family."

Congresswoman Alma Adams also issued a statement following the news, calling Watkins a "dear friend:"

“Cozzie Watkins was a dear friend whom I admired, respected and learned from. As a nurse, Cozzie dedicated her life to caring for others. As a Democratic volunteer, party chair, convention delegate, and activist, she was dedicated to bettering the lives of her neighbors and working for equity and justice.

“She was clearly a cut above the rest, and it has been my joy and precious privilege to work closely with her. Her incredible passion to make a difference made us all better. My prayers are with her son, A.J., her family, and everyone who loved this beautiful spirit and remarkable warrior for justice.”

North Carolina Democrats celebrate the life and legacy of Cozzie Watkins. As a Congressional District Chair, fierce activist, and pillar of her community, she will be remembered as a champion for Democrats and a friend to all who knew her. pic.twitter.com/zWVY2wW7Yp — NC Democratic Party (@NCDemParty) March 2, 2023