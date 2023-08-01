All lanes closed on I-77 N near Mooresville after deadly crash

The crash happened on the northbound lane near mile marker 33. Officials are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Traffic has halted on the northbound lane of I-77 after a deadly crash closed all five lanes on Tuesday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 33. Troopers said the crash was fatal but have not specified how many people died and if there are any other injuries involved.

NC Drive estimates that all five lanes of I-77 N will be closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported on NC Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes when traveling through the area. Officials are requiring drivers to take exit 31, turn right onto Langtree Road, turn left onto NC 115, turn left onto E Waterlynn Road, turn right onto US 21, and turn left onto NC 150 before turning right to reenter I-77 N.

More information will be provided when it is available.

