'Enough is enough' | Sister of missing NC woman calls on boyfriend for answers

It's been over three weeks since Allisha Watts was reported missing. Her family, desperate for updates, is pressuring CMPD to arrest Watts' boyfriend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sister of missing North Carolina woman Allisha Watts released another letter Tuesday, demanding Watts' boyfriend give her family and friends answers about her sister's mysterious disappearance in July.

Watts was last seen in Charlotte on July 16 with her boyfriend James Dunmore. They had tickets to go to a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum that night, but Watts' family said they never made it. Two days later, Dunmore was found unresponsive in Watts' Mercedes-Benz SUV at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Anson County. Watts was reported missing by her cousin on July 19 after she didn't show up for work or hadn't spoken to any of her friends.

Tammy Utley, Watts' younger sister, wrote the time has come for Dunmore to tell them what happened to the 39-year-old woman.

"Now enough is enough James Dunmore (Jay) it's time for you to give her back to us!" the letter reads. "Give her back to our family, friends and devoted community because the truth of the matter is we will not stop saying her name and asking the necessary questions that need to be asked! We will never stop searching up and down the highways and byways for her! What you have done your soul ain't even enough to cover the expense!"

Utley also criticized how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has handled its investigation and alleged Dunmore's vehicle was removed from his house Monday afternoon. She asked why the vehicle was allowed to be removed from a potential crime scene and if Dunmore himself removed the vehicle. Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte the vehicle disappeared sometime late Monday afternoon. Another person also said a package that was on the home's front porch was now absent.

"CMPD I am baffled by the way things are being handled at this point! Detective Childress I have personally reached out to you on numerous occasions," Utley wrote. "Leaving messages on both your mobile and desk phone! Where is my call back sir? Even if the update is minimum I deserve a call back!"

"You have searched his house on numerous occasions and have collected personal belongings of my sister Allisha Watts," Utley wrote. "We demand some form of accountability as our patiences (sic) is growing thing with this matter here! Where is the justice for Allisha Watts?! She doesn't have a voice right now so her family, friends and devoted community will be her voice each and every day until she is returned back to us! Detective Childress, I'm waiting for my callback! This will NOT turn into a cold case!"

A woman claiming to be Dunmore's estranged wife discussed her relationship with him by sending a message to a mutual friend to post on Facebook. She described their relationship as "very toxic" and said she left him after he physically abused her. She also accused police of not taking her complaints seriously.

"I told my investigator everything they needed to know, which seemed pointless because they failed to thoroughly investigate this matter and continued to let this dangerous man walk the streets leaving me vulnerable and unprotected," the statement reads. "Police need to be more proactive rather than reactive. I did not know Allisha, nor did I know that was her cousin who lived across the street from us ... My prayers are with the family because I literally thought I would never see my family again. I hope justice is served, but I have no further information to provide regarding this case, nor have I had any contact with Mr. Dunmore since placing a restraining order."

CMPD recently said there are no new developments regarding Watts' disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.