'I'm not gonna sleep until she comes home' | Prayers for Allisha Watts shared during vigil held in Charlotte

Friends, family, and neighbors gathered Saturday afternoon to pray for a missing Moore County woman to come home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was a day for prayer at a Charlotte church as loved ones, neighbors, and advocates lifted their voices in prayer for Allisha Watts, the missing Moore County woman who was last seen in Charlotte in the middle of July 2023.

Racial Justice Network organized the event at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church. The group's president, Dr. Candace Brewer, spoke about the need to continue the search.

Watts' sister, Tammy Utley, also attended and thanked everyone for their prayers for her older sister.

She said about Watts, "Life is not the same. It's like an empty piece is there for her. It's like we're missing that piece."

The missing 39-year old from Moore County woman was last seen on July 16 with her boyfriend, James Dunmore, leaving his Charlotte home.

A woman, who said she lives in Dunmore's neighborhood, was one of many to walk up to the open microphone. She addressed Watts' family members.

"God bless your family. I've been trying to track you all down and I decided to come here today in the midst of all of you," she said.

Tea Hines, Watts' cousin, made the drive from Moore County.

"We're trying to lift the spirits more here in Charlotte," Hines said. "We're frustrated a little bit. I understand the police can't tell us everything but they should have told us something we didn't already know."

Hines told WCNC Charlotte the family is tired, but not giving up on locating her.

"I'm definitely here for Allisha Watts," Hines said. "I'm definitely not going nowhere. I'm not afraid to have my face in the news. When Allisha comes home, I can rest. Right now, nobody in my community can rest."

Hines added, "I just want Allisha to know we're looking. We're coming for you, baby. We're looking for Alicia and I'm not gonna sleep until she comes home."

Mia Alderman, the grandmother of Mary Santina Collins, who was murdered in NoDa in 2020, showed her support for the family. The advocate for the grassroots group Mary's Voice said she understands what the family must be going through.

Those close to Watts released a call for donations to continue their search, with the goal of bringing her home. The QR code above can be scanned for donations to be sent via Cash App.

If you have any information on this case, call your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.