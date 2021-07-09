Richland County corrections officer charged with assaulting inmate

The incident happened late last month after officers and inmates got into a struggle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a corrections officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been charged with assaulting an inmate.

Deputies said late Tuesday that 47-year-old Signeous Green is charged with assault and battery 2nd degree for an incident that happened on August 21.

According to the sheriff's department, a team of jail officers were attempting to remove an inmate from his cell for disciplinary action when the incident took place. They claim the inmate refused to go and a physical fight between the officers and inmate broke out.

Deputies say during the incident, the inmate suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Richland County investigators say they were asked by the jail to look into whether excessive force was used to restrain the inmate.

Green has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.