Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's

The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's.

The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at act.alz.org/charlotte.

When a person living with Alzheimer’s does something over and over, they are probably looking for comfort, security and familiarity. Here’s how to respond: https://t.co/hjX3BtDEu0. pic.twitter.com/Hp1b1bonoc — Alzheimer's Association (@alzassociation) October 16, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 a.m.

Truist Field | 324 S Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203 | Map it

Route Length: 0.5mi / 2.0.mi

