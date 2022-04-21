Amari Smith, third SC mall shooting suspect, arrested

Amari Smith is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, the third suspect in the shooting at the Columbiana Mall last Saturday that left over a dozen people injured.

Smith is now booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. Columbia Police said early Thursday morning that he had turned himself over to law enforcement.

He's facing nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun, the same charges as the other two suspects.

Officers had previously arrested Marquise Robinson and Jewayne Price in the case.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the men are accused of opening fire inside the crowded shopping center. A total of nine people were hit by gunfire with another six injured in the scramble of people running for safety.

At last check, the only victim who is still hospitalized is a 73-year-old woman, who is said to be in fair condition. All other victims were treated and released by early Sunday morning.

During a bond hearing Tuesday for Robinson and Smith, said they believe all three suspects appeared to be firing their weapons during the shootout, based on surveillance video. The prosecutor added that at least a dozen rounds were fired.