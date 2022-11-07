Behind the scenes of an Amazon Fulfillment Center ahead of Prime Day

WCNC Charlotte got a behind-the-scenes look at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in west Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready, set, shop! Amazon Prime Day is kicking off with plenty of deals and preparations at Amazon Fulfillment Centers all across the country, including in Charlotte.

Prime Day is set for July 12 and 13. Leaders at Amazon CLT 4 say they are prepared to pack more than a million packages during a single Prime Day.

“What we offer here is to deliver to our customers and keep our associates safe and continue leveraging technology as much as we can, "CLT 4 general manager Stephan Suarez said.

The Charlotte Fulfillment Center is nearly 855,000 square feet and employs about 3,000 associates who all play a part in making the process flow from sorting, picking and packing.

“The better we do, the more work we do, the more smiles we can deliver to everyone else," Amazon associate Adam Smith said.

We're told technology also plays a key part in every step.

“When you go online and click that buy button, our Amazon robotics will identify where it’s at on our AR floor and deliver it right to one of our picker associates," Suarez said.

Countdown to #AmazonPrimeDay! It kicks off tomorrow—July 12 & 13. WCNC Charlotte got a behind the scenes look at the... Posted by Briana Harper on Monday, July 11, 2022

For Prime Day alone, Amazon says it is offering more than 30 million eligible items. Despite the recent strains on the supply chain and inflation impacts, Amazon says Prime Day is the opportunity to deliver goods and savings.

“It’s really enabled us to navigate when we’re having these different macroeconomic situations our ability to still make sure we’re meeting our customers' needs," Suarez said.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.