An Amber Alert has been issued after an abduction in Henry County.

The Henry County Police Department is looking for 1-year-old Bryson M. Gilchrist and is non-custodial biological father, 20-year-old Mika Gilchrist.

The two might be in a black 2019 Toyota Corolla LE with the North Carolina license plate FFX4549. The car may be a rental vehicle, police said.

Authorities believe Gilchrist is traveling in North Carolina.

Bryson was allegedly taken by Mika Gilchrist from his home in Stockbridge.

Bryson weighs about 30 pounds is about 24 inches tall. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camo shirt, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals are encouraged to contact Detective T. Slaton at 770-288-8339 or dial 911.

