Amber Alert: 4-year-old girl missing after her biological dad broke into home and took her, police said

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old girl last seen in Durham.

Paisley Grayson is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has long red hair and blue eyes, and as last known to be wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

She is believed to be with her biological father, 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson.

Mitchell Grayson is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie with black work pants. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest, and arms.

Durham Police believe Mitchell Grayson broke into a home on Angier Avenue and badly beat one of Paisley Grayson's family members, then took her.

Mitchell Grayson left the area in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with a North Carolina license plate reading "HFS7433." Authorities said the vehicle has writing on the back that reads "Take a picture it will last longer."

The two could be heading toward Moravian Falls, North Carolina or somewhere in South Carolina. Durham Police said Mitchell Grayson threatened to take the child out of North Carolina, but could be in Wilkes County.

Police have taken out warrants for Mitchell Grayson for aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.