x
Amber Alert canceled; Caldwell County teen found safe

The Amber Alert was canceled after officials said the girl was found safe.
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said the Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl has been canceled. The girl was found safe.

