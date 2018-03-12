An Amber Alert was issued Monday after an abduction in Henry County.

The Henry County Police Department were searching for 1-year-old Bryson M. Gilchrist and his non-custodial biological father, 20-year-old Mika Gilchrist.

The two were believed to be in a black 2019 Toyota Corolla LE with the North Carolina license plate FFX4549. The car was thought to be a rental vehicle, police said. Authorities believe Gilchrist was traveling in North Carolina.

Bryson was allegedly taken by Mika Gilchrist from his home in Stockbridge. He weighs about 30 pounds is about 24 inches tall. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camo shirt, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals was encouraged to contact Detective T. Slaton at 770-288-8339 or dial 911.

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was canceled Monday evening after Bryson was found safe.

