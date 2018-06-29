WAYNESVILLE, N.C. -- The AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old North Carolina boy was canceled after he was found safe Thursday night, authorities said.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office issued the alert after Jonathan Lee Vaughan was reportedly abducted by his 26-year-old sister, Brittany Nicole Sanford. Sanford was last spotted driving a white 2015 Lexus with NC license EFN-7785. The pair was last seen at a McDonalds in Waynesville.

Authorities have not released any details about how they were found or any charges related to Jonathan's alleged abduction.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC