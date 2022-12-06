Man kills baby at center of Amber Alert, child's mother, then turns gun on self, authorities say

He also shot the baby's grandmother multiple times, a sergeant with the Newton County sheriff's office said.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities say a man shot and killed his baby's mother before kidnapping their 1-year-old daughter late Saturday night in Covington. They say he then killed the baby and himself Sunday morning in Riverdale.

Sgt. Jack Redlinger with the Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news with 11Alive.

Redlinger says they received a 911 call around 11:14 p.m. to a home on Chandler Field Drive in Covington. When they arrived, they saw the mother shot dead and the grandmother with multiple gunshot wounds. The grandmother was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and her condition is unknown at this time.

The grandmother was able to tell deputies that 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett was taken by 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett after he shot them.

The mother's two older children, ages 11 and 12, were at the home when the initial shooting occurred.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Newton County Sheriff's Office, issued the Amber Alert late Saturday night. The two were believed to be traveling in a 2000 Black Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.

Riverdale Police responded to this morning's shooting. It is unclear how officers located the two. There was heavy police presence at the location off Adams Drive near Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

If you have any information, contact 911 or call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 706-717-9915.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it with the latest information as it becomes available.