Amber Alert for missing teen girl out of Davidson County cancelled after teen found safe

The Amber Alert for Katelynn Joe Sharpe has been cancelled.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was cancelled just after 4 p.m. Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says Katelynn Joe Sharpe has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white Vans tennis shoes, a salmon-colored bookbag and a WII console. The sheriff's office says she is possibly headed toward High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

At this time, law enforcement has not provided any information about a suspected abductor.

If you have seen Katelynn, call 911 or dial *HP.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety lists certain guidelines that must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued:

17 years old or younger

Believed to have been abducted

Not taken by a parent (unless the child is in danger or not allowed to be with the child)

Not believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing

Abduction has been reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency

The U.S. Department of Justice reports the following guidelines must be met to issue an Amber Alert.