Amber Alert for missing teen girl out of Davidson County cancelled after teen found safe

The Amber Alert for Katelynn Joe Sharpe has been cancelled.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was cancelled just after 4 p.m. Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Davidson County. 

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says Katelynn Joe Sharpe has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white Vans tennis shoes, a salmon-colored bookbag and a WII console. The sheriff's office says she is possibly headed toward High Point in a silver Ford Taurus. 

At this time, law enforcement has not provided any information about a suspected abductor. 

If you have seen Katelynn, call 911 or dial *HP. 

When is an Amber Alert issued? 

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety lists certain guidelines that must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued:

  • 17 years old or younger
  • Believed to have been abducted
  • Not taken by a parent (unless the child is in danger or not allowed to be with the child)
  • Not believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing
  • Abduction has been reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency

The U.S. Department of Justice reports the following guidelines must be met to issue an Amber Alert. 

  • There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred.
  • The abduction is of a child age 17 or younger. 
  • The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. 
  • There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child. 
  • The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.  

