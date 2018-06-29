WAYNESVILLE, N.C. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jonathan Lee Vaughan who police believe has been abducted.

Vaughan has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen with his 26-year-old sister Brittany Nicole Sanford. Authorities believe she is his abductor.

Sanford is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

She is driving a white 2015 Lexus with NC license RX350-7785. The pair was last seen at a McDonalds in Waynesville.

If anyone has information call Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6600.

