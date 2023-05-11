Amber Alert issued for missing teenager

Stephanie Morton is believed to be with Duane Bartlett, 30. They were last seen at South Stanly High School on Thursday.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a teenager who was picked up by a man at a high school on Thursday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Stephanie Michele Mortonon Thursday. Morton was last seen at South Stanly High School on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. leaving in a red car, according to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

Officials believe Morton left the school with Duane Howard Bartlett, 30.

Morton is described as a white female, around five feet four inches, and around 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes, according to officials. The Stanly County Sheriff's Office says Morton is 15. The Amber Alert listed Morton as 16.

Bartlett is described as a white male. No further details were given about him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanly County Sheriff's Office at (704) 985-0656 or call 911.

