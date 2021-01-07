1-year-old at center of Person County Amber Alert found safe; child's father arrested

US Marshals helped locate the little boy Friday morning.

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 1-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to the Person County Sheriff's Office. The child's father is in custody.

The alert for Gabriel Newman went out Thursday night. The child's father, Gregory Newman, is accused of taking him.

The two were said to be traveling on NC Highway 57 toward Danville, VA in a Black Volkswagen Passat.

US Marshals helped locate the child Friday morning. He is safe.