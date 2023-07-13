Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old

MINT HILL, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Adalyn Mae Hochstetler.
She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a jean skirt and a pink shirt.
Adalyn is believed to be with Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, who was described as 30 years old and 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler was last seen on Dan Hood Road in Mint Hill, and could be driving a 2018 or 2019 Black Kia Optima LX with an NC license plate reading "FFF3959," though officials don't know which direction she'd be traveling in.
Anyone with information about Adalyn's location is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231 or call 911.