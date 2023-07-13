Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old

The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for Adalyn Mae Hochstetler.

MINT HILL, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Adalyn Mae Hochstetler.

She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a jean skirt and a pink shirt.

Adalyn is believed to be with Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, who was described as 30 years old and 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler was last seen on Dan Hood Road in Mint Hill, and could be driving a 2018 or 2019 Black Kia Optima LX with an NC license plate reading "FFF3959," though officials don't know which direction she'd be traveling in.