AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2 missing Asheboro children

Asheboro police are searching for two children last seen on Sunday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing from Asheboro.

Londyn Williams, 4, and Deshawn Williams, 2 were last seen on Sunday in Asheboro on Sunday. They are believed to be with three suspects.

Londyn was last seen wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet. She is described as a black female, 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deshawn was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks. He is described as a black male, 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The children are believed to be with Deshawn Devone Williams, 25, Williams Dominic Markel, 20, and Haley Harrah, 24.

The elder Deshawn Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Markel is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harrah is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair.

They are all believed to be traveling in a 2019 Dodge Durango with NC license plate JMY3236. Authorities believe they are possibly heading to Florida.