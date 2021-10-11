His name is Blace Barnett. They believe the child could be in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a "Tag Applied For" tag in the back window.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, you possibly heard an Amber Alert come across your phone. We've got more information for you.

It's out of Clarkston, which is just outside of Atlanta in DeKalb County.

Officers are looking for 1-year-old Blace Barnett.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, no pants, and wrapped in a blanket.

Police say Barnett was left in the car with his parents nearby, when a thief stole the vehicle with the child still inside. This happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There is no name or description of the person who took him.