AMBER ALERT: Police searching for girl abducted in Henry County, Virginia

BASSETT, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted and is in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police say Allie Michele Broadaway was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Virginia, around 1 p.m. Friday.

Allie has brown hair, blue eyes, is 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

Authorities believe she was abducted by 21-year-old Kaleb Christopher Merritt. Merritt has brown hair, green eyes, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. There is no clothing description for the suspect at this time.

Merritt may be driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas tag DMP-2294.

If you've seen either of them, please call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.