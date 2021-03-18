It happened in Stone Mountain.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are trying to locate a child that was inside a car when it was stolen this morning.

At around 2 a.m., an Uber Eats driver was making a food delivery along the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain when two suspects stole the car with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby in the backseat.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with purple pants and white and pink socks. Grisby is 2-foot-8 and 36 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle is a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia tag #RWW4748.

If you spot the vehicle or the child, call 911 immediately.