Amélie's French Bakery opens new NoDa location

Amélie's French Bakery and Cafe opened its new location on East 36th Street Thursday, less than one week after closing its flagship bakery on North Davidson.

The new cafe is on East 36th Street, near North Tryon Street, and will be similar to other locations, including an Eiffel Tower replica and a private patio. Amélie's CEO and co-founder Frank Reed told WCNC Charlotte he hopes the new location will allow the beloved bakery to turn a new page while giving regulars a better experience with their favorite menu items.

The store's grand opening was at 7 a.m. Thursday.

