CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the second time in a week, a technical glitch caused major issues for travelers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American Airlines said its regional carrier PSA experienced a technical issue Sunday morning. As a result, PSA has canceled flights for the rest of Sunday night out of Charlotte, which affects 70 flights on regional jets.

PSA will also be canceling flights Monday morning through noon ET, according to American Airlines in a statement. American Airlines said PSA's cancelations will not affect any of its other regional carriers or mainline flights.

"We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and we are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," American Airlines said in a statement. "We are rebooking passengers and American's customer relations department will be reaching out to all affected customers."

NBC Charlotte's Kendall Morris said several passengers she spoke with Sunday evening told her they have been trying to get out of Charlotte since Thursday or Friday but could not find a way out.

On Thursday night, thousands of people were stranded at Charlotte Douglas airport from the computer glitch. The airline said about 120 flights were canceled in the Queen City out of 275 company-wide that day.

© 2018 WCNC