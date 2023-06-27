Flying solo: Man gets entire American Airlines flight to himself after 18-hour delay

Despite an 18-hour delay, Stringer said it was one of his best flights yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Stringer got the special treatment over the weekend, which is probably the least that could be done after he said his flight was delayed for 18 hours.

Still, Stringer and the flight crew made the best out of the situation. Instead of being put up in a hotel until a better flight was available, Stringer decided to just stay at the airport.

A video he posted to TikTok has been seen more than 19 million times.

"But you can tell when they were walking up. They're like, why did this not get canceled? Like, why are we even here?" Stringer remembered. "And so immediately, we just started picking on each other."

Despite the delays, Stringer said it was one of his best flights yet.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts