American Airlines has released a statement early Tuesday morning stating that PSA Airlines has stabilized its computer systems and is working to reintroduce flying and get back to regular operations.

"The regional carrier, which operates about 12 percent of American’s 6,700 daily flights, cancelled all flights the morning of Tuesday, June 19 as it works through schedules, getting aircraft and crews where they need to be to resume operations. PSA will operate a reduced scheduled over the next few days as it restores full service. This issue is not affecting any of American’s other regional carriers or mainline flights," American Airlines said.

"We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We are rebooking passengers and American's Customer Relations department continues to reach out all affected customers. We encourage our customers traveling on PSA -operated flights over the next few days to check their flight status ataa.com or on the American Airlines app. Bothaa.com and the American Airlines app will let customers verify which carrier operates their flight."

Over the weekend, American Airlines was forced to ground many of their PSA airlines flights due to a computer glitch. That technical error carried over into the beginning of the work week for many in Charlotte and those trying to fly into Charlotte.

