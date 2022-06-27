American Airlines pulling back more flights out of CLT

Due to a pilot shortage, American Airlines is pulling their Charlotte to Flint, Michigan route.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is set to pull another route out of the Charlotte Airport.

American Airlines confirmed Monday that they will be ending their flight out of Charlotte and into Flint, Michigan effective Sept. 7 due to regional pilot staffing issues.

Customers trying to fly into Flint will now be put on a connecting flight to Chicago-O'Hare International Airport (ORD) with two flights a day.

At this time, there are no other route changes to report.

Previous routes that were pulled earlier this month were Charlotte to Alexandria International Airport (AEX) in Louisiana, as well as temporarily suspending flights to Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) in South Dakota, and El Paso International Airport (ELP) in Texas.

This flight route being ended is due to a nationwide pilot shortage caused by many pilots accepting buyouts in 2020 after air travel rapidly declined.

This pilot shortage has been expected for years, and is finally being realized, causing fewer flights to reduce the strain on overworked pilots.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts