American Airlines will introduce a new service between Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) and Munich Airport (MUC) beginning March 31, 2019, a press release states.

The addition of this new flight, operated with a two-class Airbus 330-200 aircraft featuring Premium Economy, will be the first international long-haul flight launched by American Airlines from CLT since 2014.

“Charlotte’s unique location and cost-effective operation continues to give us opportunities to grow American’s service there,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “Our new flights from Charlotte will provide German customers with access to our second-largest hub and onward connections to more than 120 destinations. Through our Atlantic Joint Business with British Airways, Iberia and Finnair, we have seen increased demand for service into Munich, and introducing this new flight provides more choices for customers on both side of the Atlantic.”

“The City of Charlotte is thrilled American Airlines is adding another European destination from CLT,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “We know that American continues to invest in its hub at CLT because of the great business economy we have here in the region, and the cost-effective, efficient operation we maintain at the airport.”

American’s flights will be available for sale on Monday, Aug. 27.

