American Legion posts face financial hardship during pandemic

Many American Legion locations closed during the pandemic, and with a decline in veteran memberships, are now struggling financially.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on every part of life, including veteran non-profits such as the American Legion, the nationals largest veterans service organization which is struggling to keep their local posts alive.

"Things are very very different and it's going to be that way going forward and we're going to have to operate in a different manor because of the pandemic," North Carolina American Legion District 20 Commander Darrell Bonapart said.

Bonapart oversees all 13 locations in Mecklenburg County. As a combat veteran he's had many battles, but his battle with COVID-19 is different.

"We have work to do," Bonapart said.

Posts host community events, holiday dinners for veterans, monthly member meetings, dances, and even wedding socials. The pandemic hit posts hard because many closed for part of the pandemic and are now facing financial troubles.

"It really was a strain because a lot of events that we do, or that this post did or others did-- it came to a complete halt," Bonapart said.

Bonapart also says the return of veterans has been slow, and they've lost members who no longer feel comfortable coming out. But for veterans like, David Nance, American Legion Post 353 is all too familiar.

"We all are surrounded by the memories," Nance said.

He says the post is a place where veterans can be veterans, and where he remembers his time in the Marine Corp with his fellow comrades.

"We bonded and I've been friends, oh god, with most of them since the 50's, 50 some years," Nance said.

Now, American Legion is working to bounce back so posts can let veterans honor their courage.

"When you come to a facility like this you're able to just relax and be yourself and be the military veteran that you've always been and not worry about the judgement because there are a lot of people who don't understand what we've been through," Nance said.