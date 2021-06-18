American Red Cross in severe blood shortage, asking for more donors

The Executive Director in the Piedmont-Triad for the American Red Cross explained there's a shortage because of an increase in medical procedures.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's usually a need for blood donations, but right now the American Red Cross said the need is even higher than normal.

John Hughes, Executive Director in the Piedmont-Triad for the American Red Cross explained there's a shortage because of an increase in medical procedures. More people are making appointments they put on hold, during the pandemic.

"Blood is an essential need, and it's a need all the time," Hughes said.

He said day to day, they are meeting demand but it gets tight.

"There's some days it's very much right on the edge and one big event, one big trauma could deplete that supply," Hughes said.

But why the increase in demand and blood shortage?

"We are seeing more traumas, we're seeing more organ transplants, we're seeing more elective surgeries occurring," he said.

During the pandemic many hospitals canceled those types of procedures as the fight against COVID-19 took over most health care resources, but the empty chairs at blood centers speak for itself.

"Anybody who can donate, who is healthy and well, and willing to donate, absolutely need them to donate," Hughes said.

Summer months also bring another challenge for blood donations.

"June and July traditionally are always difficult months collecting blood anyhow and that's largely because a lot of our blood drives are held in schools, colleges, universities, those are now not in session," Hughes said.