Amtrak train delayed on the tracks for hours in Bamberg County

DENMARK, S.C. — An Amtrak Auto Train has been delayed in Denmark, SC after a freight derailment several counties away.
According to media reports about 20 cars of a CSX freight train derailed Monday night when it hit a vehicle on the tracks.
Crews had to remove rail cars from tracks crossing three roads.
Tuesdays southbound Amtrak Auto Train was delayed by the derailment and was detoured off it's normal route in order to continue operating south and is currently stopped in Denmark, SC according to Olivia Irvin, senior public relations manager with Amtrak.
The train is waiting for a new crew to arrive, said Irvin. She goes on to say that passengers have been provided meals, snack packs and beverages.