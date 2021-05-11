Family of Andrew Brown Jr. see more body camera footage of fatal shooting

Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies last month. His family is being allowed to view more than 18 minutes of body camera footage.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Tuesday afternoon, family members of Andrew Brown Jr. are being shown new body camera videos of Brown's death.

Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed Brown while serving a search warrant in April. Until today, family members said they’ve only seen a 20-second video clip of the shooting.

Brown's family is expected to give a press conference after they finish watching the video.

Based on a judge’s order, the videos should show what led up to the shooting, new perspectives of the shooting, and some of the minutes after the shooting.

In total, there are about two hours of Sheriff’s Office video, but the family is only allowed to watch about 19 minutes. A judge ruled most of the video doesn’t show Andrew Brown and is “not appropriate” for disclosure to the family at this time.

That judge also denied the release of the body camera video to the public, and said he’ll reconsider when the investigation is finished.

📸: Protesters and their signs outside the building where family members of #AndrewBrown are watching new body camera videos of Brown’s death



Tomorrow will make three straight weeks of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City. Consistent calls for release of body cam video @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xZPOlnHUME — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) May 11, 2021

In a court hearing, District Attorney Andrew Womble said Brown “made contact” with deputies in his car before deputies fired their guns. Until Tuesday, Brown’s family members had not seen this part of body camera videos, as they said the 20-second clip started with deputies shooting at Brown.

A death certificate says Brown was killed by a gunshot to the back of his head, and an independent autopsy reports he was shot five times.

Attorneys for the Brown family have asked District Attorney Womble to recuse himself from the investigation and prosecution. They say he has “close relationships” with involved officers and wouldn’t be able to prosecute without “inherent bias.”

So far, Womble has not publicly responded to this request.