Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown's family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A funeral will be held next week for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Lawyers for Brown's family said that the funeral will be held Monday, May 3, in Elizabeth City.

Other details of the arrangements were still being settled. Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.