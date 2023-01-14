CMPD Animal Care & Control partners with GoodPup to offer a low-cost virtual training program

The partnership seeks to alleviate capacity issues in shelters by decreasing dog surrendering by owners due to behavioral issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control (AC&C) has announced a partnership with GoodPup, a virtual dog training company in Charlotte that focuses on positive reinforcement training that is effective, affordable and convenient for pet owners.

“Nearly everyone, at some point in their pet’s life, faces a behavior challenge with their pet, those challenges can be very frustrating! I am excited that we can provide people with affordable and convenient assistance through our partnership with GoodPup.” said Shannon Harkey, Shelter Manager for CMPD Animal Care and Control.

This partnership's main motivation is to help keep people and their pets together. As WCNC Charlotte has been reporting, animal shelters have had to contend with overcapacity and resource struggles over the past few years, often to the point of urgency.

Behavioral issues are among the top reasons owners surrender dogs to shelters every year. AC&C and GoodPup are committed to supporting dog families through support and individualized training.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with Michelle Knicely, Communications and Outreach Manager with AC&C, about the new partnership.

"The reason we're so excited about this is because, you know, for the last year, you've heard us just cry from the rooftops that we are full, full, full with dogs. And while our straight intake of dogs just seems endless, you know, we also have a job to find homes for all of those dogs. And one of the things that can be a challenge is their behaviors" Knicely said.

This training partnership offers numerous incentives that will benefit pets, pet owners and animal shelters.

Through this partnership, pet owners get a free trial week, and then 10% off all subsequent weeks.

Additionally, the certified positive reinforcement trainers at GoodPup offer virtual training appointments from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight, including same-day appointments. This flexibility allows pet owners to schedule training appointments at their convenience.

Instead of committing to months-long contracts with pet trainers, GoodPup training allows pet owners to stop and start training at any time, and multiple dogs can also be trained on the same virtual call.

Finally, GoodPup will donate to AC&C for every person who signs up for one paid week of virtual training through this partnership. A paid week costs approximately $30 with the discount.

For more information about this program or to sign up for a free week of virtual training, click here.



