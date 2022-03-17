Larry Sprinkle visits a Saint Pawty’s Day pet adoption event

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is offering dog adoptions at 80% of their normal price.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with $17 adoption fees. Usually, these fees are $90 for dogs and $75 for cats.

“The event is called Saint Pawty’s Day adaption special," Elizabeth Henderson, the creator of the event and the adoption coordinator said.

Henderson said encouraged the spay and neutering of animals to help control the overpopulation of pets.

"$17 includes span, neuter, microchips, vaccinations and other vetting," she said.

With their adoption event, Henderson hopes these animals can find lovely homes.

"A lot of them come from neglect and abuse cases," Henderson told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle, who visited the shelter for their St. Patrick's Day event.

The Saint Pawty’s Day adaption special continues until March 19.

The hours for adoptions at Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement:

Adoptions & Other Business Hours

Monday - Friday 11:00am-5:00pm

Saturdays 11:00am-2:00pm

Closed Sundays

If those not ready to adopt, Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also has a fostering program.

"Fostering does save lives," Henderson explained.

Additionally, Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is always looking for volunteers. If you would like more information about how you can adopt or volunteer, you can look at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement website.

