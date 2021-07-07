PETSinc in West Columbia was ready to launch their new mobile veterinarian clinic when the catalytic converter was stolen off their van. Then, there was a break-in.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia animal shelter is trying to recover after being hit with back-to-back thefts last week.

PETSinc was days away from launching a mobile veterinarian clinic to help communities in need, but now they're the ones looking for help.

Dana Vincent, Director of Program Services for the shelter, said the mobile clinic is "fully equipped for us to do surgeries and clinic services for animals out in the public." She said that their "goal was to take our mission and our low-cost services out to rural areas and be able to help the communities and state at large."

However, that mission halted when the catalytic converter was stolen from their new van.

"We had another trial run set up in a couple weeks, which we’re not able to do anymore so that’s really sad," Vincent said.

Catalytic converter thefts have been a growing issue in South Carolina, according to police.

“What we’ve seen over the last several months is an increase in this and that’s because the metal that’s made or used in catalytic converters is so valuable now," explained Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

He said a business right by PETSinc also reported a stolen catalytic converter recently. Here’s how he suggests protecting cars from thefts:

“The two things you can do quickly are: Park in a well-secured and a well-lighted area. Now for the second steps, you can take your car to a mechanic and see if there’s a way to use a secure bolting or some sort of bracket underneath your car," Myrick recommended.

The night after PETSinc noticed their car part was stolen, someone had broken into their facility. They caught the entire break-in on surveillance video.

"We started reviewing the camera and we saw on Saturday night after the last manager had left, that somebody did come inside the building," Vincent said. "They stole some equipment from our offices, some walkie-talkies, he was going around trying to unlock registers and stole a crate.”

Police don’t know if the two thefts are connected but say to call Crime Stoppers to share information on either one. That number is 1-888-CRIME-SC.

PETSinc is asking for the community’s help to recover so they can get back to their mission of serving rural areas. People can donate on their website petsinc.org.