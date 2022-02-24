'No small feat' | All of the animals at UCSO Animal Shelter have found their forever homes

In 2021, about 690 animals consisting of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs and goats were adopted out to new homes by the UCSO Animal Services Division.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is celebrating a major accomplishment in its animal services.

According to their Facebook post, all adoptable animals housed within the UCSO Animal Shelter have been adopted to good homes with loving families.

The sheriff's office said all of the accomplishment was made possible due to the time, effort, and dedication put forth by UCSO Animal Services staff members

"The UCSO would like to thank all of the local rescue organizations and Union County residents who have stepped up and provided a new “leash” on life for animals in need," the Facebook post read.

UCSO Celebrates Major Accomplishment in Animal Services The Union County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division is... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

In 2021, about 690 animals consisting of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs and goats were adopted out to new homes by the UCSO Animal Services Division.

“The men and women of the UCSO Animal Services Division have taken animal adoption and rescue efforts to a new level," Sheriff Cathey added. "Being able to find over 690 families and homes for these animals is no small feat and requires a creative and dedicated approach by our team. The UCSO will continue to work diligently with local resources and our community to ensure the continued success of our Animal Services Division.”

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts