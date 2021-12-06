Anne Springs Close Greenway visitor rates increasing

The greenway also ended members-only weekends.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The much-loved over-2,000-acre nature preserve in Fort Mill, South Carolina, has changed its visitor policy.

Starting Monday, non-member visitors to the Anne Springs Close Greenway will have to pay $12 per adult or $6 for ages 5 to 12. The fee for non-members before was $6 per adult and $4 per child. The park is open every day from 7 a.m. until sunset.

"The increase represents our effort to be more market competitive with the amount of daily visits required before covering the value of a membership," greenway communications director Elizabeth M. Bowers said.

People looking to visit can access the greenway every day now, too, which means the restriction to members only on the weekends has been lifted. That restriction was put in place during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of people interested in visiting.

"We hope it will continue to encourage our affordable monthly membership options, while not having to restrict access to members only on weekends," Bowers said.

Daily fees can either be paid in advance online or at any of the five entrances to the greenway.

The greenway is encouraging people to buy a membership to the area because it includes access daily to the property.

“The pandemic brought about unprecedented growth in visitors to the Greenway, and the change in daily visitor fees is our continued effort to protect our natural resources and convert regular users of the Greenway to members," John Gordon, CEO of the nonprofit organization, Leroy Springs & Company, which operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, said. "We will continue to invest back in the Greenway, ensuring that this property is maintained with the environmental integrity deserving of our organization’s mission and vision, while also providing opportunities to connect more of our community members to nature.”

More information about the greenway's visitation fees can be found on their website or by calling 803-547-4575.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway opened in 1995 and was set aside for residents to enjoy various outdoor activities like kayaking, horseback riding and hiking.

