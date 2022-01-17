YMCA of Greater Charlotte holds annual MLK Holiday Celebration, celebrating legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte's new CEO and president spoke at the event, outlining his objectives and goals for the new year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, city and community leaders in Charlotte gathered virtually for the 28th annual MLK Holiday Celebration.

Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.

This 2022 theme was called "In the spirit of service," continuing the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. The annual event, which was virtual this year, celebrates the civil rights icon while focusing on how to implement his vision throughout the Charlotte community.

"Making sure we continue to inspire both adults, seniors and especially our children helping them understand the rich history of Dr. King and the difference he made in the lives of literary now generation," YMCA of Greater Charlotte CEO Stan Law said.

Monday's breakfast celebration not only honored King but also welcomed Charlotte native Stan Law.

Law is the new president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

"It’s really about engagement for me," Law said. "How do we engage in our community to understand the issues and then respond whether they be about education, health, or disparities or social justice issue?"

Law said he knows he has to relearn the community and its needs.

He also plans to work to keep the YMCA involved in various communities in and around the Charlotte area.

"What I can commit to is that the Y will be engaged in the community," Law said. "We will be involved in issues that our community is facing and we will determine what our place should be in each of the communities we serve."