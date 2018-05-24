An anonymous donor will match all donation donations up to 100,000 made to the Humane Society of Charlotte.

In order for your donation to be matched, you must donate before June 30, 2018.

"This spring has brought a flood of unplanned litters of puppies and kittens-newborns who need our help right now," the humane society wrote. "Each and every one of these little puppies and kittens needs vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, healthy food and, most of all, loving care. On any given day, caring for abandoned animals and getting them adopted into loving homes is a challenge. It's even harder during the summer."

Click here to make a donation.

